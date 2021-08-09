Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, First National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.97. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

