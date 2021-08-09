Barclays Boosts WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,200

WPP (LON:WPP) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPP. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on WPP in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,086.18 ($14.19).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 970.80 ($12.68) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 975.22. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s payout ratio is -0.04%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, with a total value of £21,827 ($28,517.12). Also, insider Keith Weed bought 3,071 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Insiders have acquired a total of 6,406 shares of company stock worth $6,178,771 in the last quarter.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

