Barclays Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $100.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZG. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.96.

Zillow Group stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 645.29, a P/E/G ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

