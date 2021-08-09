Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Investec raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barclays by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCS stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 203,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,788. Barclays has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.