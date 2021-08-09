Barclays Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $156.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $125.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $135.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,729 shares of company stock valued at $29,132,164. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

