Barclays Raises Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $57.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target upped by Barclays from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTEX. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.43.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Open Text by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Open Text by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,264,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,098 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Open Text by 78.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Open Text by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

