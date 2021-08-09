Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $20.48. 1,385,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,431,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

