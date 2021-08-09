Barrington Research Weighs in on IAA, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IAA in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $54.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. IAA has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter valued at $1,240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in IAA by 2,573.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 159,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in IAA by 134.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 57,581 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in IAA by 60.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in IAA in the first quarter worth about $193,000.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.