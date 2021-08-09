Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Cap Achieves $1.04 Billion

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $150.39 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001528 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.04 or 0.00828200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00105320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00040105 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,043,084 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.