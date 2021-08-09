BCE Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for BCE in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.18. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.15.

TSE BCE opened at C$63.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. BCE has a twelve month low of C$52.52 and a twelve month high of C$64.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.99%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

