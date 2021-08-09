BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Scotiabank

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.05.

Shares of BCE opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.72. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 70.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in BCE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 172,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

