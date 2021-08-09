Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 743.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $237,000.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $67.55 on Monday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.