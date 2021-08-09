Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 53,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 680.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 145,393 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 448,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73,324 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -333.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.42. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

