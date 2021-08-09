Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 585 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,685 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,986,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,622,000 after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,846,000 after purchasing an additional 82,092 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $43.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

