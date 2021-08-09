Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €65.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.20 ($74.36).

FRA:DPW opened at €57.68 ($67.86) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.57. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

