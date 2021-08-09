Beyond Air (XAIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 111.52%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. On average, analysts expect Beyond Air to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $8.25 on Monday. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.52.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

