BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells $4,450,901.80 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 63,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $4,450,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96.

On Friday, July 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 69,581 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $4,881,107.15.

On Monday, July 12th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 6,293 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $441,516.88.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 38,135 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $2,671,738.10.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 24,163 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $1,574,461.08.

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,719,742.31.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $925,194.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,828,469.92.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,460,154.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,051. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of -95.41.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 315.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

