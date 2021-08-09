BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.21.

Shares of BCRX opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,506. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,877,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $791,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

