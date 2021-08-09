Biodesix (BDSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Biodesix to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. On average, analysts expect Biodesix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Biodesix alerts:

BDSX opened at $9.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $258.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.