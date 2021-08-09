Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.73.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 103.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

