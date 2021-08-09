BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading Up 44.1% This Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $6,954.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.00282074 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00126343 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00144198 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002848 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

