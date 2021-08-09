Bitradio (BRO) 1-Day Volume Hits $214.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $75,585.76 and approximately $214.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded up 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,307,362 coins and its circulating supply is 10,307,357 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

