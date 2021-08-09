BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Down 5%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) fell 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.27 and last traded at $37.32. 1,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 306,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 315,211 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

