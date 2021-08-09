BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 210 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after buying an additional 1,110,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after buying an additional 448,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,729,000 after buying an additional 411,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 942.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 307,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,467,000 after purchasing an additional 278,319 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $196.61 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $152.19 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

