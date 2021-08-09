BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,089 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,064,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,582 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $171.36 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

