BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 217 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 3,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $172.80 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.89 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $273.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.