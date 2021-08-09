BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,552,000 after acquiring an additional 122,407 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 99,648 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $51.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

