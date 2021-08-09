BLink (BLINK) Price Hits $0.0316

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. BLink has a total market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $126,523.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLink has traded up 32.6% against the dollar. One BLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00052859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.66 or 0.00824559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00104380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00040003 BTC.

About BLink

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,366 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

