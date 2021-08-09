bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.70

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 18394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.
BLUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.80.
About bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)
bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.
