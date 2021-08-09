bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.70

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 18394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

