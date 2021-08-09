Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after acquiring an additional 361,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,537,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,475,000 after buying an additional 37,087 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,948,000 after buying an additional 183,665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,061,000 after buying an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,029. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.60.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

