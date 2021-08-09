BMO Capital Markets Boosts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$207.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSY. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark boosted their target price on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$193.20.

Shares of GSY traded up C$1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$182.19. The stock had a trading volume of 65,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,193. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$159.00. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$58.16 and a 12-month high of C$186.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that goeasy will post 12.0193119 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 6,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.07, for a total transaction of C$984,952.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,050,855.15. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 12,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.91, for a total value of C$1,905,027.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,326,074.99. Insiders have sold a total of 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,223 in the last ninety days.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

