BMO Capital Markets Lowers Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$15.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.46.

EQX stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 1,058,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 390.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 588,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 373,240 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 512,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 303,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

