BMO Capital Markets Lowers Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$15.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
EQX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.46.
EQX stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
