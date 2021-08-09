BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

ZNGA opened at $8.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,249.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $162,283.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 578,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,269,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,301,000 after purchasing an additional 181,825 shares in the last quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 250.9% in the second quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 184,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 132,197 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 93.6% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $909,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

