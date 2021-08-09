Bob’s Repair Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $17,345.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

