Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$1.95

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.95 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.15 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.44.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$1.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 0.75. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

