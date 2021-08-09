Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Raised to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $1.35 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.44.

Bombardier stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

