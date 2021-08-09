BonusCloud (BXC) Price Reaches $0.0004

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $15,048.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00052339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.19 or 0.00807835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00104752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00039568 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

