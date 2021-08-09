Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Up 7.7% This Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $253,359.85 and approximately $70,463.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00009253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00044509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00135592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00145400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,863.59 or 1.00251087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.73 or 0.00773196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

