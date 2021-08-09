Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$52.25

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.02.

BLX stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$38.32. 89,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,883. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$32.24 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.18. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 82.27.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

