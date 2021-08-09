BorgWarner Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for BorgWarner in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWA. KeyCorp upped their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $45.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In other news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,254.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,909 shares of company stock worth $2,373,833 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

