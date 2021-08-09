Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.90

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 190514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.60.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.