Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will report $93.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $44.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $393.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $444.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $500.76 million, with estimates ranging from $442.84 million to $555.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.

Several analysts have commented on BHR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 4,500 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,944 shares of company stock worth $211,920. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 2,050,700 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,394,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 907,119 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 244,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 447,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,681. The stock has a market cap of $253.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.82.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

