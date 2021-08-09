Bread (BRD) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.37 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Bread has a total market cap of $13.37 million and $1.16 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bread has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00052352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.94 or 0.00811084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00104238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00039811 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

