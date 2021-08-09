Breiter Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 45.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $42.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cambium Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,521,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501 over the last 90 days. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

