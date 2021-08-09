Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $226,000 in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $5,094,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $88.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on OLLI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares in the company, valued at $39,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,756 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.