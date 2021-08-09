Breiter Capital Management Inc. Makes New $324,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 297,683 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $177.13 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $321.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.