Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 2,023 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

