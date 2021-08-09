BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Insider Sells $733,349.71 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,494 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBIO. SVB Leerink cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

