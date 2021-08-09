BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Insider Sells $733,349.71 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBIO. SVB Leerink cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.
