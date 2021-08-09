Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre Buys 50,000 Shares

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $8.92 on Monday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,744,520,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

