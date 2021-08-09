Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Shares of BFAM opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.88. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

